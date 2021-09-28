Drug dealer who led class A drugs line caught in police sting
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man who led a class A drugs line and sent thousands of messages offering to supply crack cocaine and heroin to people across Cambridgeshire has been jailed.
Jerone McGibbon operated the ‘Rocky’ line from London which had been shipping illegal substances into the county.
McGibbon, 28, used a network of runners to supply drug users in Cambridgeshire.
A police investigation found thousands of messages sent from his phone number offering to supply crack cocaine and heroin to people across the county and beyond.
McGibbon, of Kingswood Road, Southwark, London, was arrested in February and at Peterborough Crown Court, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.
DC Dan Harper, who investigated, said: “McGibbon had been running the drugs line for some time, but through persistent detective work we managed to gather enough evidence to put him before the courts.
“Class A drug supply will not be tolerated and we will continue to target those involved.”
If you suspect someone is involved in drugs and dealing or vulnerable to this, you can report online at: https://bit.ly/3iecOSg, call police on 101 or in an emergency, call 999.
