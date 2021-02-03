Published: 6:00 AM February 3, 2021

Kai Lewis, aged 18 and from Cherry Hinton, attempted to run away from police with cocaine, heroin and cash hidden in his trousers. He has been sentenced to three years in a young offender’s institute. - Credit: POLICE

A teenager who attempted to run away from police with cocaine, heroin and cash in his trousers has been sentenced.

Kai Lewis, aged 18 and from Cherry Hinton, was at the recreation ground with another teenage boy on April 4 when he made off on foot from officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team who were on patrol.

Suspecting the pair were dealing drugs, they were stopped and searched. Lewis had more than £200 in cash and two wraps of crack cocaine in his trousers.

The other boy had 27 wraps of crack cocaine and 15 wraps of heroin hidden in his bottom as well as £50 in cash.

Lewis was sentenced to three years in a young offender’s institute after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a class B drug and possession of cannabis.

The other boy was given a 12 month detention and training order on August 17 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

PC Nathan Stuart from the Neighbourhood Support Team said: “This sentence serves as a warning to those who think drug dealing is easy money or are sold a dream of quick cash and designer goods.

“I hope Lewis will use this opportunity to turn his life around.”

