Ely Standard > News > Crime

Drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin waved 12-inch knife during brawl

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:58 AM May 20, 2021   
Drug dealer Dillone Elliott caught on CCTV thrashing 12-inch knife in people's faces in Sidney Street, Cambridge.

Dillone Elliott, 19, of Thesiger Road, London, was captured on CCTV in Sidney Street, Cambridge, thrashing a 12-inch knife in people's faces during a fight in the early hours of February 9, 2019. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man was sentenced for being in possession of Class A drugs and waving a 12-inch knife around during a brawl.

Dillone Elliott, 19, was captured on CCTV in Cambridge thrashing the blade in people's faces during the fight in the early hours of February 9, 2019.

CCTV operators called police and Elliott was arrested in the city centre.

He was then searched and found with 82 wraps of crack cocaine and 58 wraps of heroin.

Drug dealer Dillone Elliott was caught on CCTV thrashing this 12-inch knife in people's faces in Sidney Street, Cambridge.

Drug dealer Dillone Elliott was caught on CCTV thrashing this 12-inch knife in people's faces in Sidney Street, Cambridge. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Elliott, of Thesiger Road, London, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court on May 18.

The sentencing came after Elliott pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

He must also complete 420 hours unpaid work.

Detective Constable Alan Tregilgas said: “Working in partnership with CCTV operators we were able to ensure Elliott was found and arrested before anyone came to harm.

“Often people think that carrying a knife gives them protection. What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increases the chances of someone being hurt.

"Worried about knife crime? Visit our website to find out what we’re doing to tackle the issue, or to tell us about someone you know who carries a weapon." 



