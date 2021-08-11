Published: 4:37 PM August 11, 2021

Joshua Obah was found with £1,500 of heroin hidden in his bottom after police entered a flat he was in in Cambridge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer banned from Cambridgeshire was found with more than 130 wraps of heroin worth £1,500 hidden in his bottom.

Joshua Obah was seen by police officers who recognised him and knew of a court bail condition which banned him from entering Cambridgeshire again.

Obah was followed into a block of flats in Perse Way, Cambridge in September last year where they came across an open front door to a flat.

Officers then saw the 25-year-old counting money and handling a bundle of heroin wraps.

Cash and drugs were seized along with cannabis found in Obah’s sock and a mobile phone.

Obah, of Hazelmere Road, Northolt in Greater London, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court, jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He also admitted to possession of criminal property.

Sgt Paul Street said: “Obah is a county lines drug dealer who was transporting class A drugs from London to Cambridge to exploit vulnerable people.

“Drugs can have a devastating effect on the lives and communities of Cambridgeshire and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders before the courts”.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at: https://bit.ly/374FOWz.

Information about county lines drug dealing and signs to look out for can be found at: https://bit.ly/3yeyh3o.