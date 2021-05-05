Published: 12:14 PM May 5, 2021

The pilot of a “large drone” was prosecuted by police in east Cambridgeshire after the breached regulations by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Officers were called out to Newmarket on Sunday, May 2 to reports of drones in the area, the same time ITV were filming horse racing at Newmarket Racecourse.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Three drones and their pilots were checked today in Newmarket after reports of large drones in the area.

“The Rural Crime Action Team worked with local officers to locate the pilots and one was prosecuted for breaching CAA regs. Not sure of the rules? Read up on them.”

It is against the law to fly a drone or model aircraft without having the required IDs.

According to the CAA, you can also be fined for breaking the law when flying and in the most serious cases, you could be sent to prison.

There are two IDs you may need before flying drones or model aircraft outdoors in the UK; a flyer ID, which shows you’ve passed the basic flying test.

You may also need an operator ID, which must be labelled on your drone or model aircraft; in some cases, you may even need both.

For more information, visit: https://register-drones.caa.co.uk/drone-code