‘He wasn’t at the races’ - driver of stolen van fails to outrun officers

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:31 AM August 5, 2022
The driver of this stolen van failed to outrun police officers after abandoning the van and making off on foot.

The driver of this stolen van failed to outrun police officers after abandoning the van and making off on foot. - Credit: POLICE

A driver who stole a white van “certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket” after he tried to outrun police officers. 

The driver failed to stop before abandoning the van and making off on foot. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The driver of this stolen van certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket when he tried to outrun our officers. 

“So began a race that only our officers were going to win.” 

They added: “Thanks in no small part to members of the public who pointed them in the right direction. 

“Only a spell in custody for second place.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

