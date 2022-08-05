The driver of this stolen van failed to outrun police officers after abandoning the van and making off on foot. - Credit: POLICE

A driver who stole a white van “certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket” after he tried to outrun police officers.

The driver failed to stop before abandoning the van and making off on foot.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The driver of this stolen van certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket when he tried to outrun our officers.

“So began a race that only our officers were going to win.”

They added: “Thanks in no small part to members of the public who pointed them in the right direction.

“Only a spell in custody for second place.”