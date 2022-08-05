‘He wasn’t at the races’ - driver of stolen van fails to outrun officers
Published: 10:31 AM August 5, 2022
- Credit: POLICE
A driver who stole a white van “certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket” after he tried to outrun police officers.
The driver failed to stop before abandoning the van and making off on foot.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The driver of this stolen van certainly wasn’t at the races in Newmarket when he tried to outrun our officers.
“So began a race that only our officers were going to win.”
They added: “Thanks in no small part to members of the public who pointed them in the right direction.
“Only a spell in custody for second place.”