Allan Emmerson crashed his silver BMW at the junction of Low Road and Huntingdon Road in Fenstanton on May 30 last year. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man who crashed his vehicle after taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol has lost his licence.

Allan Emmerson, 38, of Chequers Close, Fenstanton, admitted being drunk and under the influence of cocaine when he crashed his silver BMW at the junction of Low Road and Huntingdon Road on May 30 last year.

He produced a positive roadside breath test of 84 – the legal limit being 35.

Emmerson went on to provide a blood sample at the hospital four hours after the collision.

The results were positive for alcohol – 99 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80.

The test also showed benzoylecgonine with a level of 229 micrograms per litre of blood with the legal limit being 50 micrograms per lire of blood.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 27, Emmerson pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving and possession of a weapon in a public place after a knuckleduster was found in his vehicle.

He was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £100 fine.

PC Ben Patten said: “Emmerson is lucky he didn’t hurt himself or other road users the night he made the decision to drive his vehicle after taking drugs and drinking alcohol.

“He now faces the consequences of his actions with a criminal record and the prospect of losing his job.”

For further information about drink and drug driving visit https://bit.ly/3GiEVZO