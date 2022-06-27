Drink-driver 'almost hit police car' in crash

When breathalysed, the driver gave a reading that is over three-times the legal limit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drink-driver, who "struggled to walk", reportedly almost hit a police car and mounted a pedestrian island prior to crashing his car.

The motorist also allegedly collided with a metal post near several pedestrians.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred at around 2.45am on Sunday morning (June 26).

When breathalysed by officers from Cambridgeshire Police, the driver gave a reading of 108 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

This is over three times the legal limit of 35 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He has been charged with drink driving, and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 28.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "When he crashed his car in Cambridge, nearly hitting a police car, and then struggled to walk, it seemed hardly worth getting the breathalyser out.

"Sure enough he provided a reading of more than three times the drink drive limit.

"Luckily, despite mounting a pedestrian island and colliding with a metal post near several pedestrians, no one was injured.

"But unfortunately he wasn't on his own at the weekend as seven other people were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"You can report a drink driver, anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 032 0845."