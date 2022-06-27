News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Drink-driver 'almost hit police car' in crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:25 PM June 27, 2022
Updated: 4:32 PM June 27, 2022
A breathalyser read out, with "Fail" written in large writing.

When breathalysed, the driver gave a reading that is over three-times the legal limit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drink-driver, who "struggled to walk", reportedly almost hit a police car and mounted a pedestrian island prior to crashing his car.

The motorist also allegedly collided with a metal post near several pedestrians.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred at around 2.45am on Sunday morning (June 26).

When breathalysed by officers from Cambridgeshire Police, the driver gave a reading of 108 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

This is over three times the legal limit of 35 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. 

He has been charged with drink driving, and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 28.

 A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "When he crashed his car in Cambridge, nearly hitting a police car, and then struggled to walk, it seemed hardly worth getting the breathalyser out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car rolled in crash on A14
  2. 2 Fire crews called to car fire on railway line
  3. 3 Councillor quits as voters get set for two Ely by-elections
  1. 4 Caravan site wants 10 new lodges to cope with demand
  2. 5 Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire
  3. 6 MP officially begins new era for major UK supplier
  4. 7 Warwick Davis and daughter Annabelle cut the ribbon at special opening 
  5. 8 Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely
  6. 9 Drink-driver 'almost hit police car' in crash
  7. 10 Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement

"Sure enough he provided a reading of more than three times the drink drive limit.

"Luckily, despite mounting a pedestrian island and colliding with a metal post near several pedestrians, no one was injured.

"But unfortunately he wasn't on his own at the weekend as seven other people were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"You can report a drink driver, anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 032 0845."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridge Magistrates' Court
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Tervor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland (pictured) must not enter any shop in Cambridgeshire when they are together

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Daybreaks Café in Ely

Food and Drink | Updated

Retiring café owner desperate not to see shop 'back at square one'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Martin Pate of Witcham

Obituary

Son remembers farmer Martin who 'liked lending a hand' to others

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Land sale Witchford surprise

Housing News

£72,000 auction price for grassland- seven times more than expected

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon