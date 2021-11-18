Matthew McFarlane, of Ditton Fields, Cambridge, has been sentenced for slapping his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and dragging her around a house. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A man who slapped his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and dragged her around a house has been sentenced.

Matthew McFarlane, of Ditton Fields, Cambridge, attacked the woman after waking her on 26 May, 2018.

He threw her to the floor and repeatedly slapped her until she passed out, leaving her with bruising to her eye and face. He also placed his thumb in her mouth and dragged her around.

Out of fear, the woman initially lied to police about how her injuries but later revealed the truth. McFarlane, 29, was arrested but in interview claimed he had no idea how the woman was injured.

He stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court and on 15 October, jurors found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

McFarlane was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday November 17 where he was handed one year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the victim and handed a restraining order for five years, preventing him from contacting her in any way.

Alongside this, McFarlane must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 90-day alcohol course.

PC Christian Effenburg, who investigated, said: "No one deserves to be attacked or feel threatened in their own home and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting these offences to us.

“McFarlane’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and abuse of this kind will not be tolerated.

"I would encourage anyone who is suffering any form of domestic abuse to get in touch. We will be able to offer you support."

More information, advice and support on domestic abuse can be found on the force’s dedicated web pages: https://bit.ly/3DAX2cy



