Farha Bushra set fire to her father's room at their house in Willingham after he insisted she would have to buy her own food. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A woman who complained to her father about the lack of food in their home then set fire to his bedroom.

Farha Bushra of Willingham called her father at work, saying there was not enough food in their house on High Street on April 28.

She demanded that he went shopping, but after he said she would have to buy her own food, Bushra told him that she would start a fire.

The fire ripped through other areas of the house, causing significant damage before fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Speaking to firefighters, Bushra admitted starting the fire by burning a tissue inside a cardboard box.

She again accepted responsibility for starting the fire and admitted to arson in police interview.

Bushra, 20, was given an 18-month community order, ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity and given a £1,000 fine at Cambridge Crown Court on October 21.

PC Antony Piccinelli said: “Bushra’s behaviour that day was completely inexplicable.

“Only she will know why she thought setting fire to her father’s bedroom was a good idea or an acceptable reaction to an argument over food shopping.”