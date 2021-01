Published: 10:43 AM January 5, 2021

Damien Buczek is due in court following a break-in at Witchford Recycling Centre. The inside of the building is pictured. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man is due in court following a break-in at Witchford Recycling Centre yesterday (Monday January 4).

Damien Buczek, 37, has been charged with burglary in a building other than a dwelling.

Buczek, of Windsor Avenue, Worcester, has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 18.