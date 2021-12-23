Stephen Neal, 35, of High Barns, Ely was sentenced to six weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage. - Credit: POLICE

A bike thief from Ely was caught using bolt cutters in an attempt to steal a £900 bike from a shop window.

Stephen Neal was seen on CCTV taking a bike from Logan’s Way, Cambridge on August 4.

Then, on September 6, he was seen using bolt cutters to cut a lock in an attempt to steal a £900 bike in a shop window at the Beehive Centre.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 30, Neal, 35, of High Barns, Ely was sentenced to six weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage.

On Tuesday December 21, Neal was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) not to:

* Be in possession of any pedal cycle part or pedal cycle unless having notified the police within 24 hours of his lawful possession, providing any details of the possession

* Go to Superdrug, Boots or Go Outdoors stores in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.