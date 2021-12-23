Bike thief used bolt cutters in attempt to steal £900 bike from shop window
- Credit: POLICE
A bike thief from Ely was caught using bolt cutters in an attempt to steal a £900 bike from a shop window.
Stephen Neal was seen on CCTV taking a bike from Logan’s Way, Cambridge on August 4.
Then, on September 6, he was seen using bolt cutters to cut a lock in an attempt to steal a £900 bike in a shop window at the Beehive Centre.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 30, Neal, 35, of High Barns, Ely was sentenced to six weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage.
On Tuesday December 21, Neal was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) not to:
* Be in possession of any pedal cycle part or pedal cycle unless having notified the police within 24 hours of his lawful possession, providing any details of the possession
* Go to Superdrug, Boots or Go Outdoors stores in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.
Most Read
- 1 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
- 2 Man, 42, guilty of racial abuse
- 3 Council shuts the door on garage conversion
- 4 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
- 5 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
- 6 Burglar flees after breaking into village house
- 7 East Cambs businesses urged to apply for cash grant of up to £30,000
- 8 Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas
- 9 Bowls top job in Australia for champion Ellen Falkner MBE
- 10 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids