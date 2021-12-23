News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Bike thief used bolt cutters in attempt to steal £900 bike from shop window

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:35 PM December 23, 2021
Stephen Neal, of High Barns, Ely, sentenced to six weeks in prison after pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage.

Stephen Neal, 35, of High Barns, Ely was sentenced to six weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage. - Credit: POLICE

A bike thief from Ely was caught using bolt cutters in an attempt to steal a £900 bike from a shop window.

Stephen Neal was seen on CCTV taking a bike from Logan’s Way, Cambridge on August 4.

Then, on September 6, he was seen using bolt cutters to cut a lock in an attempt to steal a £900 bike in a shop window at the Beehive Centre.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 30, Neal, 35, of High Barns, Ely was sentenced to six weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to bike theft and criminal damage.

On Tuesday December 21, Neal was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) not to:

* Be in possession of any pedal cycle part or pedal cycle unless having notified the police within 24 hours of his lawful possession, providing any details of the possession

* Go to Superdrug, Boots or Go Outdoors stores in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
  2. 2 Man, 42, guilty of racial abuse
  3. 3 Council shuts the door on garage conversion
  1. 4 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
  2. 5 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
  3. 6 Burglar flees after breaking into village house
  4. 7 East Cambs businesses urged to apply for cash grant of up to £30,000
  5. 8 Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas
  6. 9 Bowls top job in Australia for champion Ellen Falkner MBE
  7. 10 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live News
Ely News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tilly the dog was killed after an attack in Littleport

Owner left in fear after fatal dog attack in street

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell.

Cambs Live News

Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning.

Cambs Live News

Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
27-year-old Wayne Clark of Pudding Bag Lane, Pilsgate, Stamford, sexually abused a child.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon