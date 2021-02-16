Calls to police for Covid-19 breaches drop by 19 per cent across county
- Credit: Facebook/Cambs Cops
Phone calls to Cambridgeshire Constabulary about breaches of Covid-19 restrictions have dropped by 19 per cent across the county.
Police say they are “really pleased” after receiving 107 reports this weekend, dropping 25 from the 132 recorded the weekend before.
“As always, our thanks and appreciation go to those who are following the rules to help keep our communities safe and protect our amazing NHS,” said a police spokesperson.
“We were really pleased to see another 19 per cent drop in Covid-19 calls this weekend, we received 107 reports of breaches compared to 132 the weekend before.
“Please keep up the fantastic work and remember, we’re all in this together!”
You may also want to watch:
One resident said: “I am sure there were breaches not reported as well and there shouldn’t be any but I would be interested to know how many, if any, of these were either malicious reports or false reports.”
Another added: “Should be 0 breaches - what's wrong with these people?”
Most Read
- 1 Popular Ely pub may never re-open
- 2 Pizza restaurant burglar caught on CCTV jailed
- 3 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram
- 4 Tributes to 'a proper clubman' and an Ely City FC saviour
- 5 Reader's concerns about 'horrific' amount of litter in village
- 6 NHS trust unveil £45m hospital plan to East Cambs planners
- 7 Fresh seating, signage and shelter on station’s £80k upgrade list
- 8 Historic farmhouse and cottages in need of renovation for sale at auction
- 9 Skaters glide across ‘artificially frozen ice stadium’ in flooded field
- 10 Fury over dumped wood, plastic rubbish and guttering