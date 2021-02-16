Published: 4:56 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM February 16, 2021

Phone calls to Cambridgeshire Constabulary about breaches of Covid-19 restrictions have dropped by 19 per cent across the county.

Police say they are “really pleased” after receiving 107 reports this weekend, dropping 25 from the 132 recorded the weekend before.

“As always, our thanks and appreciation go to those who are following the rules to help keep our communities safe and protect our amazing NHS,” said a police spokesperson.

“Please keep up the fantastic work and remember, we’re all in this together!”

One resident said: “I am sure there were breaches not reported as well and there shouldn’t be any but I would be interested to know how many, if any, of these were either malicious reports or false reports.”

Another added: “Should be 0 breaches - what's wrong with these people?”