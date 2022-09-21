A Benimar Benivan 120 Fiat Ducato motorhome was stolen from Histon Road, Cottenham on September 15. - Credit: Contributed

A woman whose £65,000 motorhome was stolen says the theft has left them feeling “very disappointed”.

Thieves stole a Benimar Benivan 120 Fiat Ducato motorhome from their home in Cottenham at around 11.45am on Thursday, September 15.

The woman, who does not want to be named, said the suspects had their hands and faces covered when they took the vehicle.

“They ran down the side our neighbour’s boundary wall, avoiding detection from our security cameras,” she said.

“Four minutes after the thieves entered our driveway, our cameras kicked in and filmed the motorhome leaving the driveway and turning in towards the village.”

No windows were broken or alarms set off as the thieves started the engine using a steering wheel lock.

The woman’s partner was working from home at the time.

“He was only alerted to the crime by our cameras as the van drove away,” she said.

“Police were contacted within minutes of the crime taking place but have so far been unsuccessful in recovering the vehicle.”

Some of the most distinctive features on the motorhome include a missing television aerial, drill holes on the back doors and a removed oven.

Other customised features are a full-length mirror on external bathroom wall, a projector screen and a BENI doormat.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at 11.53am on September 15.

“We were called to reports of a theft of a motor vehicle in Histon Road, Cottenham,” said the spokesperson.

“Officers attended and an investigation was launched - if you have any information, contact us via web chat and quote incident 177 of September 15.”

The couple believe their campervan may have left the country to be sold or modified to be sold in the UK.

And they advise other motorhome owners to check their security and that they are insured.

“Heavy duty wheel clamps seem to be the best safeguard against thieves,” said the couple.

“We paid £50,000 two years ago and the same van is now worth £65,000.

“It’s left us feeling reluctant to own any vehicles of any value again and we’re both very disappointed that a small section of society has such disregard for the law.”