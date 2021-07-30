News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:20 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM July 30, 2021
Caravans are parked at Waterbeach Recreation Ground

Some of the caravans which have formed an encampment on Waterbeach Recreation Ground. Residents are being told to stay away from the area. - Credit: Supplied

Residents are being urged to “not approach the intruders” at an illegal encampment which has grown in a matter of days. 

Seventeen caravans have so far turned up to Waterbeach Recreation Ground, which Cambridgeshire police say will be removed tomorrow (July 31). 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were contacted on Tuesday evening (July 27) with reports of an unauthorised encampment in Cambridge Road, Waterbeach.  

“We are working with Waterbeach Parish Council and those within the encampment concerning the ongoing situation. 

“It is anticipated the encampment will have moved by tomorrow afternoon.” 

You may also want to watch:

Football training and tennis sessions have also been cancelled due to the situation, which the parish council said will review on Monday, August 2. 

A council spokesperson said: “We are bringing what pressure to bear that we can to get them to prioritise and resolve this issue.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds sign petition in support of pub's cup of positivi-tea
  2. 2 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
  3. 3 Marathon runner passes through Cambs on route to Kathmandu
  1. 4 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 5 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
  3. 6 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
  4. 7 Photographer Dan flies high after winning national competition
  5. 8 Handcuffed duo prepare to make London Marathon history
  6. 9 What are the outstanding and good schools in Cambridgeshire?
  7. 10 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named

“With health and safety concerns in mind, be alert and exercise caution.  

“For your safety and everyone else’s, do not approach the intruders, seek to provoke them or move close to the affected areas.” 

Waterbeach News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. 

Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March has closed its doors today (July 23) - the third Fenland branch to do so in two years.

Alternative banking available as local branch closes

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sidney Imafidon visited Ely and enjoyed watching the finishing touches put to the eight-foot-high tankard

Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon