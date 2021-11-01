Cambridgeshire Police were called to Haddenham after reports of teenagers setting off fireworks inappropriately, which sparked concern from parish councillors. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Parish councillors say they are “extremely concerned” after four teenagers were reported to have set off fireworks inappropriately.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Haddenham on Halloween night (October 31) where a group of teenagers were believed to be causing anti-social and dangerous behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene, but could not locate those involved.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report, incident 481 of 31 October.”

Haddenham Parish Council have organised an open forum at the Arkenstall Village Centre on December 1 for villagers to raise concerns.

A council statement read: “The council is extremely concerned to hear of the anti-social and dangerous behaviour witnessed within the village.

"A panel consisting of councillors, Cambridgeshire Police, the fire service, a road safety officer and a drugs and alcohol professional will be present.

“They will present the information and statistics they have for Haddenham and Aldreth and will then open the floor to the public to raise concerns.”

The statement added: “From the information gathered we hope to put together an action plan.”

To fill in a questionnaire on anti-social behaviour concerns in Haddenham, visit: https://bit.ly/3myaBnc.