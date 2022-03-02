The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two white top-of-the-range campervans worth a whopping £110,000 were found by police after they had been reported stolen earlier this year.

The pair of high-tech campervans were found by local teams in Cottenham.

Officers from The Rural Crime Action Team attended addresses in Victoria View searching for a suspect.

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Policing South Cambridgeshire reported on their Facebook that "the suspect wasn’t in".

The campervans will be returned to their owners and investigations are ongoing.

This theft comes only weeks after Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Rural Crime Action team located another stolen vehicle in Cottenham.

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police located a stolen white Ford Transit van after receiving a tip-off that it was parked up in east Cambridgeshire.

Officers received information that the van was parked at location in Orchard Drive on February 17.

Two units from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team attended the address and spotted the vehicle before seizing it for forensic examination.