News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:13 AM March 2, 2022
The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000.

The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two white top-of-the-range campervans worth a whopping £110,000 were found by police after they had been reported stolen earlier this year.  

The pair of high-tech campervans were found by local teams in Cottenham. 

Officers from The Rural Crime Action Team attended addresses in Victoria View searching for a suspect.  

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham.

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Policing South Cambridgeshire reported on their Facebook that "the suspect wasn’t in".

The campervans will be returned to their owners and investigations are ongoing. 

This theft comes only weeks after Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Rural Crime Action team located another stolen vehicle in Cottenham. 

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham.

Two stolen campervans worth over £100,000 were found in Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police located a stolen white Ford Transit van after receiving a tip-off that it was parked up in east Cambridgeshire.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash
  2. 2 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
  1. 4 Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  2. 5 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
  3. 6 Ice skater dreamed of bringing bandy to the Fens
  4. 7 Meeting to be held as community plans to buy their village pub
  5. 8 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
  6. 9 Caravan site boss ordered to pay £4,600 for renting sub standard homes
  7. 10 Council lifts need to pre-book your trip to recycling centre

Officers received information that the van was parked at  location in Orchard Drive on February 17. 

Two units from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team attended the address and spotted the vehicle before seizing it for forensic examination. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire
Cottenham News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon