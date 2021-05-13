Published: 7:13 PM May 13, 2021

John Paul Mongan, aged 39, and James Mongan, aged 30, with links to Cottenham, are wanted in connection with a shooting in Red Lodge last month. Police at Red Lodge on the day of the shooting (centre). - Credit: Archant

Two men from the Cottenham area are wanted for questioning by police in connection with a shooting in which four other family members have been charged.

John Paul Mongan, aged 39, and James Mongan, aged 30, with links to Cottenham, are wanted in connection with a shooting in Red Lodge last month.

Police were called at around 2.55pm on Sunday April 4 to reports shots had been fired in Elms Road.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both sustained injuries caused by shotgun pellets, with one suffering wounds to his face and neck.

A 17-year-old girl was also injured after suffering a fall whilst running to safety.

You may also want to watch:

All three were taken to hospital but were discharged a short time later.

Four men were arrested the same day at another travellers' site outside the village of Cottenham.

Those four have been charged with two counts of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (joint enterprise) and also violent disorder.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace two further suspects.

John Paul Mongan is white, of stocky build, with brown eyes and short, curly hair.

James Mongan is white, of heavy build, with blue eyes and short auburn hair.

They both have Irish accents.

“The Mongans have connections to the Cottenham area,” said a police spokesperson.

“The public is advised not to approach these men but to call police immediately.”

Anyone who believes they have seen them or know where they are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 16672/21

Those facing trial are:

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham.

David Mongan, 25, also of Setchell Drove, Cottenham.

Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbins Lane, South Harrow.

Thomas Mongan, 23, of Gregory Road, Southall.

They are all charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Thomas Mongan is also charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or enable another person to endanger life.

All four denied each charge at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4 and were remanded in custody.

A trial is scheduled for November 8.