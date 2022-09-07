News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man sexually abused teenage girl over six-month period

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:30 AM September 7, 2022
Lee Parish, 40, of Coolidge Gardens in Cottenham, assaulted the victim between October 2005 and April 2006

A man who sexually abused a teenage girl over a six-month period nearly 17 years ago has been put behind bars. 

Lee Parish, 40, of Coolidge Gardens in Cottenham, assaulted the victim between October 2005 and April 2006 after moving in with her family in Cambridge following a previous prison sentence. 

Following an argument with a family member, he was told to sleep in the victim’s bedroom and it was then that Parish first assaulted and exposed himself to her. 

There were further incidents where a family member found Parish kissing the girl on a sofa and another where he was involved in sexual activity with her in his car as a secluded spot and at a friend’s house. 

Parish told her not to tell her mother what was going on, groomed her by leaving £10 notes on her pillow, and gave her lifts in his car in an attempt to isolate her from her family. 

A police investigation was launched in early 2019 after the victim decided to report the matter having felt unable to process what happened during her youth. 

On Monday (September 5) Parish was jailed for four years at Cambridge Crown Court, having been found guilty by a jury of three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15. 

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. 

Detective Sergeant Tom Rogers said: “Parish showed he did not care for the victim and took advantage of her vulnerability, leaving her frightened and feeling guilty. 

“He was controlling, manipulative, and his actions were nothing short of predatory, which is reflected in the sentence handed down by the judge.” 

He added: “I would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s bravery in coming forward with these allegations. 

“The case demonstrates how seriously we take allegations of this nature, no matter how long ago the offences are alleged to have taken place.” 

For more information on child sexual exploitation, including historical sexual abuse, visit the force’s web page. 

People who are concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law on the force’s website. 

