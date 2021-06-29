Published: 4:47 PM June 29, 2021

A member of staff was assaulted at Co-op in Cottenham on June 29. - Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer

Police are searching for a shoplifter who assaulted a member of staff at an east Cambridgeshire Co-op store before fleeing the scene.

The attack happened at around 1.30pm this afternoon (June 29) at the supermarket in High Street, Cottenham, forcing police to surround the shop.

Pictures shared on social media show at least three police cars and a number of officers around the store which has only recently had a major refurbishment.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 1.30pm today (June 29) with reports of an altercation at a shop in the High Street, Cottenham.

"It was reported a member of staff was assaulted by a woman, who then stole items from the shop before leaving. The member of staff was uninjured.

"Officers have attended the area, but have not been able to locate the woman. An investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police via their web chat service or an online form quoting incident 238 of June 29.

Anyone without access to the internet should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.