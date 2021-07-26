Published: 11:54 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM July 26, 2021

£750 in cash was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op store in Cottenham on Sunday morning. - Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer

£750 in cash was stolen during a third break-in within four months at an East Cambridgeshire shop that had a £525,000 refurbishment last year.

Police were called to the suspected break-in at the Co-op in Cottenham on Sunday morning at 1.16am.

On arrival, officers found entry had been forced and a self-service till had also been broken.

This isn't the first time the store has been broken into: in April, ram raiders stole a cash machine, in June a shoplifter assaulted a member of staff and, in July, burglars stole a cash box.

The latest investigation is ongoing.



