Cash stolen and till broken in fourth break-in at Co-op store in four months
Published: 11:54 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM July 26, 2021
- Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer
£750 in cash was stolen during a third break-in within four months at an East Cambridgeshire shop that had a £525,000 refurbishment last year.
Police were called to the suspected break-in at the Co-op in Cottenham on Sunday morning at 1.16am.
On arrival, officers found entry had been forced and a self-service till had also been broken.
This isn't the first time the store has been broken into: in April, ram raiders stole a cash machine, in June a shoplifter assaulted a member of staff and, in July, burglars stole a cash box.
The latest investigation is ongoing.