News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Cash stolen and till broken in fourth break-in at Co-op store in four months

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:54 AM July 26, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM July 26, 2021
£750 in cash was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op store in Cottenham on Sunday morning.

£750 in cash was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op store in Cottenham on Sunday morning. - Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer

£750 in cash was stolen during a third break-in within four months at an East Cambridgeshire shop that had a £525,000 refurbishment last year. 

Police were called to the suspected break-in at the Co-op in Cottenham on Sunday morning at 1.16am. 

On arrival, officers found entry had been forced and a self-service till had also been broken. 

This isn't the first time the store has been broken into: in April, ram raiders stole a cash machine, in June a shoplifter assaulted a member of staff and, in July, burglars stole a cash box.

The latest investigation is ongoing.


You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cottenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Frontier joint managing directors Adam Eldred (left) and Andrew Crowther . 

Retail

Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fordham Road, Isleham where two Cambridgeshire police officers were assaulted

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

16-year-old among three arrests as birthday party gets out of control

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech

Days Out Guide | Gallery

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon