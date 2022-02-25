News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Two men steal £1,000 from Co-op store safe during armed robbery

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:07 PM February 25, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM February 25, 2022
The armed robbery took place at Linton High Street Co-op near Cambridge.

The armed robbery took place at Linton High Street Co-op near Cambridge. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men armed with crowbars stole £1,000 from a Cambridgeshire Co-op store safe before raiding the tills yesterday night.   

The thieves stole an “unknown amount” of cash from the tills after threatening staff at the Linton High Street shop near Cambridge last night (February 24).  

Police were called to the premises at about 7.15pm after the men forced staff to open the tills and on-site safe. 

This isn't the first time the store has been targeted by thieves, in 2017 three men raided the store at 3am, making off with a haul of cigarettes.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the shop.  

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage which could assist our investigation.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online at https://bit.ly/3dg7LMV quoting incident 404 of February 24. Those without access should call 101. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police found the stolen Ford Transit at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon