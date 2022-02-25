The armed robbery took place at Linton High Street Co-op near Cambridge. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men armed with crowbars stole £1,000 from a Cambridgeshire Co-op store safe before raiding the tills yesterday night.

The thieves stole an “unknown amount” of cash from the tills after threatening staff at the Linton High Street shop near Cambridge last night (February 24).

Police were called to the premises at about 7.15pm after the men forced staff to open the tills and on-site safe.

This isn't the first time the store has been targeted by thieves, in 2017 three men raided the store at 3am, making off with a haul of cigarettes.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the shop.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online at https://bit.ly/3dg7LMV quoting incident 404 of February 24. Those without access should call 101.