Plea to LGBTQ+ community on 25th anniversary of murder

Published: 10:53 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM March 31, 2021

Russell Marsom of Heacham who was murdered 25 years ago after a night out in Cambridge. Police have renewed their appeal for information, reaching out specifically to the LGBTQ+ community. - Credit: Archive

Police made a fresh plea to the LGBTQ+ community on the 25th anniversary of the murder of an openly gay hairdresser after a night out in Cambridge.

Russell Marsom, 29, from Heacham, had spent the night at the Dot Cotton Club.

His body was found in a water-filled ditch on the A10 at Milton.

Mick Flavin, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Like all cold cases, the murder of Russell Marsom in 1996 has never been closed.

“And it never will be until we bring those responsible to justice.

“Officers conduct regular reviews of all cold cases in the hope of finding new leads.”

Russell’s body was found by a dog walker in March 31, 1996 and police are using the anniversary to renew their appeal for information.

Mr Flavin added: “We appreciate this tragic event happened nearly 25 years ago.

“We believe, however, there are people out there who knew Russell and may be able to shed some light on what happened to him.

“These people may not have felt comfortable speaking to police at the time, but might feel differently now.

“Our investigation can’t bring Russell back, but justice has been a long time coming for Russell and his family.

“I would urge anyone with information to please come forward and share it with us.”

Mr Flavin said: “Wes are particularly keen to speak to people from the LGBTQ+ community who may not have felt able to come forward at the time.

“Russell was an openly gay man who lived and worked in Heacham, Norfolk, where he ran a hairdressing business, but he regularly travelled to Cambridge for the LGBTQ+ nightlife.”

Mr Flavin said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Jesus Green and surrounding Cambridge city areas, including the Dot Cotton Club, between 10pm on Saturday March 30, 1996, and 10am the following day.

Police are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have been travelling in either direction along the A10 at Milton between 9.45pm on Saturday March 30 and 1am on Sunday March 31, 1996, and may have seen a vehicle and/or pedestrian in the area just outside Milton.

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via our dedicated portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020112M32-PO1

Mr Flavin said that if anyone would prefer to be contacted by one of the force’s LGBTQ+ liaison officers, leave your details “and someone from the team will be in touch”.

In 2007 a man from London who was arrested by detectives investigating Russell’s murder was been released on police bail but never charged.