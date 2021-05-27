Published: 6:01 PM May 27, 2021

A Cottenham man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for raping a vulnerable 17-year-old girl who was walking home at night.

Christy Stokes, 40 and of Victoria View in Smithy Fen, was arrested on September 11, three days into an investigation of the rape of a teenager in the Millfield area of Peterborough.

Police were alerted to the attack just after 10pm on Tuesday, September 8, which took place near to the Alternative Curriculum Education Centre in Lincoln Road.

The girl was walking home when Stokes approached her and engaged in conversation before forcing her against a wall and sexually assaulting her.

The offence was captured on CCTV which gave officers sight of the offender, an investigation was launched and a hunt for the man was underway.

Detectives were in the area of the offence three days later to obtain further CCTV when they spotted who they believed to be the man in the footage, wearing the same clothing.

The officers identified themselves to the man, now known to be Stokes, and informed him he was under arrest for rape, at which point he ran from the officers but was soon caught up with and arrested.

Stokes, of Victoria View in Smithy Fen, Cottenham, was later charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration, which he denied.

Following a week-long trial at Huntingdon Law Court in March this year, Stokes was found guilty of all three offences.

Today (Thursday), he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison, reduced to eight-and-a-half years due to time already served on remand.

DC Sarah Seston, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward to report this horrific incident which she suffered.

“Being notified of the attack at an early stage meant we were able to act quickly, obtain vital evidence and ultimately catch the person responsible.

“While cases like these are rare, one is one too many and we are committed as a police force to do everything we can to make people feel safe and ensure anyone who poses a risk to women is prevented from harming them at the first opportunity.”

Information about how to report serious sexual offences, the law and support options available can be found on the force website at https://bit.ly/3vtRhtl.