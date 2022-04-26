Designer heels amongst items dumped on village road
- Credit: ECDC
Designer heels worth around £600 were just some of the latest fly-tipped items to be discovered in East Cambridgeshire.
The shoes alongside other items including bedroom furniture were found on Whitecross Road, Wilburton on April 25.
An East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) spokesperson said: “This fly-tip reported at Whitecross Road, Wilburton consists of tyres, bedroom furniture and a pair of Christian Louboutin studded black high heels.
“If you recognise any of these items, please contact the council on 01353 665555 to help us crackdown on illegal fly-tipping.”
In March, a Freedom of Information request revealed the number of fly-tipping incidents across East Cambridgeshire had dropped by over a third between December 2021 and February this year.
During this period, 145 actual incidents were reported in the district compared to 220 over the same three months between 2020 and 2021.
ECDC also found a 24 per cent increase in actual fly-tipping cases during the Covid-19 pandemic.