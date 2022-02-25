Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at Chesterton Post Office on February 24. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A would-be thief threatened staff with a gun and demanded money in an attempted robbery at a Cambridgeshire Post Office.

Police were called to the Post Office in Chesterton High Street, Cambridge, at about 3pm on Thursday (February 24).

The suspect could not get past the security screen and left empty-handed. No arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

He would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV from the area around that time.

He said: “This was a frightening incident for those working in the shop.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have footage to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3dg7LMV quoting incident 251 of February 24.

Those without access should call 101.