Would-be thief threatens Post Office staff with gun and demands money
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A would-be thief threatened staff with a gun and demanded money in an attempted robbery at a Cambridgeshire Post Office.
Police were called to the Post Office in Chesterton High Street, Cambridge, at about 3pm on Thursday (February 24).
The suspect could not get past the security screen and left empty-handed. No arrests have been made.
Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.
He would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV from the area around that time.
He said: “This was a frightening incident for those working in the shop.
"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have footage to assist with our investigation.”
Most Read
- 1 Thirteen people found in back of lorry at Cambridge Services on A14
- 2 Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham
- 3 Mother and son open new convenience store in city
- 4 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
- 5 Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely
- 6 Should Soham erect a statue in honour of anti-slavery campaigner?
- 7 Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack
- 8 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
- 9 Pub owner marks 17 years in business after 'most stressful' time
- 10 Cambridgeshire man among those in ATM theft arrests
Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3dg7LMV quoting incident 251 of February 24.
Those without access should call 101.