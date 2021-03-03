News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Nine years jail for paedophile who 'manipulated and exploited' teenage girls

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:42 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 5:57 PM March 3, 2021
Paedophile Jacob McHale has been jailed for nine years after he "manipulated and exploited" two teenage girls.

Paedophile Jacob McHale has been jailed for nine years after he "manipulated and exploited" two teenage girls. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A paedophile who pretended to be a teenager and repeatedly demanded sexually explicit photos was jailed for nine years after he "manipulated and exploited" two young girls.

Officers were called to the house of Jacob McHale, 27, in June last year as part of a search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

When questioned by officers about the child’s whereabouts, McHale said there was someone with him, but gave a false name.

Suspicious about what he was saying, officers searched the house and found the missing child in his bedroom, before arresting him on suspicion of child abduction.

While in custody, McHale professed to police he “honestly believed she was 17”, but later admitted this wasn’t his only offence.

You may also want to watch:

The previous year McHale had sent a series of inappropriate texts to another 14-year-old, claiming to be a teen himself.

McHale repeatedly demanded sexually explicit photos before luring her to his house in Tenby Close, Cherry Hinton, to have sex with her.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans submitted for nine new homes in Littleport
  2. 2 More tenants win the keys to village housing success
  3. 3 Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing
  1. 4 Nine years jail for paedophile who 'manipulated and exploited' teenage girls
  2. 5 'Determined' sixth former picked to represent UK in maths contest
  3. 6 FOI reveals the number of A10 crashes between Stretham and Milton
  4. 7 MP 'very pleased' after becoming Solicitor General again
  5. 8 Man attacked partner and sent threatening messages after she refused to give him drugs money
  6. 9 Man dies after falling from bridge on A14 between Histon and Milton
  7. 10 Choir's first charity single of the year

The victim later revealed the offences to her mother, who immediately reported McHale to police.

McHale admitted charges of child abduction, engaging in sexual activity with a child and meeting a child under the age of 16 following grooming.

He was jailed for nine years last week on Wednesday February 25 at Peterborough Crown Court. He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

DC Dave Cooper said: “The way McHale manipulated and exploited these two vulnerable girls is truly horrifying, and has understandably had a tremendous impact on the victims.

“I would like to applaud the bravery and tenacity of both the victims and their families, for enduring such heartbreak and having the courage to come forward.”

Peterborough Crown Court
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food delivery giants Deliveroo has announced that it is moving into Ely.

Food and Drink

Delivery riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council

Hickford QUITS ahead of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Residents are objecting to Littleport Parish Council's plans for a new community and youth building.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 Februar

Ely Cathedral | Video

Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon