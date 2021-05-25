News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:20 PM May 25, 2021   
Two men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town.

Two men were arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's neighbourhood policing team, assisted by a number of teams from across the force including police dog Bruce, carried out the raids.

Following searches, a quantity of drugs and items associated with drug supply were seized. 

The 20-year-old has been bailed until June 7 and the 19-year-old has been released under investigation.

