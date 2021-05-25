Video

Published: 12:20 PM May 25, 2021

Two men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Two men were arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's neighbourhood policing team, assisted by a number of teams from across the force including police dog Bruce, carried out the raids.

Following searches, a quantity of drugs and items associated with drug supply were seized.

The 20-year-old has been bailed until June 7 and the 19-year-old has been released under investigation.