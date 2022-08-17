News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

CCTV released after three people assaulted in city

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:55 AM August 17, 2022
Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Cambridge on May 21. - Credit: POLICE

CCTV has been released in an appeal for information after three people were assaulted in Cambridge city centre. 

The incident happened on May 21 at around 2am in St Andrew’s Street. 

Officers have now released CCTV of people they would like to speak to in connection with the assault which saw two men and a woman in their 20s suffer minor injuries. 

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises these people is asked to contact police on 101, or online quoting reference 35/35730/22. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

