Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Cambridge on May 21. - Credit: POLICE

CCTV has been released in an appeal for information after three people were assaulted in Cambridge city centre.

The incident happened on May 21 at around 2am in St Andrew’s Street.

Officers have now released CCTV of people they would like to speak to in connection with the assault which saw two men and a woman in their 20s suffer minor injuries.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises these people is asked to contact police on 101, or online quoting reference 35/35730/22.