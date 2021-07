Published: 11:07 AM July 12, 2021

Image released by Cambridgeshire Police of man wanted in connection with Impington burglary - Credit: Cambs Police

A photo of a man wanted in connection with a burglary has been released by Cambridgeshire police.

A police spokesman said: “We have released CCTV of the man we would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Impington last month.”

A home in Milton Road was broken in to on June 24 and jewellery was taken.

Image released by Cambridgeshire Police of man wanted in connection with Impington burglary - Credit: Cambs Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 35/40145/21