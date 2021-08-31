Burglary suspect on list of 'most wanted'
Published: 11:18 AM August 31, 2021
An image of a suspected burglar has been released by Cambridgeshire police.
This is the man wanted for questioning following a burglary in Fenstanton.
The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys.
A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives.
A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat quoting reference 35/54007/21.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.
