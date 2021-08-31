News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Burglary suspect on list of 'most wanted'

John Elworthy

Published: 11:18 AM August 31, 2021   
An image of a suspected burglar has been released by Cambridgeshire police.  

This is the man wanted for questioning following a burglary in Fenstanton. 

The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys. 

A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives.  

A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat quoting reference 35/54007/21.  

Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

