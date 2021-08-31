Published: 11:18 AM August 31, 2021

Recognise this man? Cambridgeshire Police urgently need to question him following a burglary - Credit: Cambs Police

An image of a suspected burglar has been released by Cambridgeshire police.

This is the man wanted for questioning following a burglary in Fenstanton.

The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys.

A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives.

Recognise this man? Cambridgeshire Police urgently need to question him following a burglary - Credit: Cambs Police

A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat quoting reference 35/54007/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.