News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Suspected burglars steal cash box from village Co-op

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:25 AM July 12, 2021    Updated: 11:31 AM July 12, 2021
Police are looking for three suspects after a burglary at the Co-op store in Cottenham

Police are on the hunt for three suspected burglars who broke into the High Street Co-op store in Cottenham before fleeing with a cash box. - Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer

Suspected burglars broke into a village Co-op store before fleeing the area with a cash box. 

Cambridgeshire police were called to the store on High Street, Cottenham in the early hours of this morning (Monday) to reports of a burglary. 

Reports surfaced on a Facebook discussion forum that a window had also been broken.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.40am today to reports of a business burglary at the Co-op in High Street, Cottenham.  

“The suspects broke into the shop and stole a cash box before driving off in a car towards Willingham.  

You may also want to watch:

“No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.” 

Police believe three people were involved, but it is unclear how much cash was stolen.

Anyone with more information should call police on 101 quoting 35/45253/21 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.  

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.  

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 2 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  
  3. 3 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
  1. 4 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
  2. 5 Man wanted for theft of jewellery 
  3. 6 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
  4. 7 Suspected burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
  5. 8 Fans flock to roar England into Euro 2020 final
  6. 9 Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle
  7. 10 Jailed for sexually assaulting child 
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cottenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Village College's annual prom show, which students will now get this year, after a group of parents organised it.

Soham Village College

Parents rescue end of term school prom

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A man, aged in his late teens, was raped in the church yard at St Edmunds Church on Saturday, July 3.

Norfolk Live

Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon