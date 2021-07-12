Published: 11:25 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM July 12, 2021

Police are on the hunt for three suspected burglars who broke into the High Street Co-op store in Cottenham before fleeing with a cash box. - Credit: Facebook/@LocalCoOpMemberPioneer

Suspected burglars broke into a village Co-op store before fleeing the area with a cash box.

Cambridgeshire police were called to the store on High Street, Cottenham in the early hours of this morning (Monday) to reports of a burglary.

Reports surfaced on a Facebook discussion forum that a window had also been broken.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.40am today to reports of a business burglary at the Co-op in High Street, Cottenham.

“The suspects broke into the shop and stole a cash box before driving off in a car towards Willingham.

“No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.”

Police believe three people were involved, but it is unclear how much cash was stolen.

Anyone with more information should call police on 101 quoting 35/45253/21 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.