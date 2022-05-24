News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Shoplifter, 33, who assaulted woman is on the run

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:21 PM May 24, 2022
Liam Marshall who is wanted for assault and theft

Liam Marshall is wanted for several offences, including a serious assault on a woman as well as shoplifting and theft from a person. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Residents are being urged to try and trace a shoplifter who assaulted a woman and stole from another person. 

Liam Marshall is wanted for several offences, including a serious assault on a woman as well as shoplifting and theft from a person. 

Marshall, 33 of no fixed abode, is known to be in the Cambridge and Peterborough areas. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Marshall or know of his whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or contact police via the web chat service at: https://bit.ly/3wFtaet

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News
Peterborough News

