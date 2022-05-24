Liam Marshall is wanted for several offences, including a serious assault on a woman as well as shoplifting and theft from a person. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Residents are being urged to try and trace a shoplifter who assaulted a woman and stole from another person.

Liam Marshall is wanted for several offences, including a serious assault on a woman as well as shoplifting and theft from a person.

Marshall, 33 of no fixed abode, is known to be in the Cambridge and Peterborough areas.

Anyone who believes they have seen Marshall or know of his whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or contact police via the web chat service at: https://bit.ly/3wFtaet.