News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Police use dirt bikes in multi force bid to stop poaching 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:06 PM September 1, 2021   
East Cambs Police warn suspected poachers

East Cambs police posted these images of men stopped in Cambridgeshire for suspected poaching. All the men were from South Yorkshire. - Credit: East Cambs Police

Police joined up with six other forces to prevent poaching.  

East Cambridgeshire police reported back on a “decent night’s work” working with neighbouring police.  

“The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) got two suspected deer poachers – Subarus were stopped in Cambridgeshire,” the East Cambs team said.  

Both vehicles were from South Yorkshire and seven occupants were issued community protection warnings (CPW).  

The force says such warnings are “very effective. CPWs are a three-tier warning system for anti-social behaviour. 

You may also want to watch:

“We are yet to see any suspects make it to the third tier.” 

A spokesperson noted that “it’s so successful we have extended the approach to the whole of the eastern region”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Station on track for December opening
  2. 2 Motorhome with bike and ski kit inside stolen overnight  
  3. 3 LETTERS: Pits fury, crematorium cost and a song or two? Your views
  1. 4 Victim stabbed multiple times before attacker flees on a bike
  2. 5 Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 
  3. 6 Ely opts to keep police enforcing parking - even if they don't always oblige
  4. 7 Burglary suspect on list of 'most wanted'
  5. 8 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Bombshell for couple who bought plot but planning consent had run out 
  7. 10 Second python found just days after a first was discovered

RCAT also used dirt bikes to join a “fleet of 4x4s for an evening of preventing day and night poaching of hare and deer”.

Quad bikes used by Cambridgeshire police to prevent poaching

Quad bikes used by Cambridgeshire police to prevent poaching - Credit: East Cambs Police


On the East Cambs Police Facebook page one reader said: “I’m afraid warnings are no good, these types laugh at them. 

“Confiscate their vehicles and mobile phones, then crush them.” 

Cambs Live
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

81 Brook Street Soham could be demolished to create access to land for up to 80 homes. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

£450,000 house may come down to allow access to 80 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Several cars have crashed into a wall and set of railings in Cottenham High Street this afternoon.

Cambs Live

Two cars crash into wall and railings in Cambridgeshire high street

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
 Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington found dead in Kettering: police believe she was murdered

Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon