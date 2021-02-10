Assault leaves police officer seriously injured in hospital
A Cambridgeshire police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted on Monday afternoon, February 8.
The officer, who is in his 20s and a response officer in the north of the county, was conducting a welfare check at a property in Ledbury Road, Peterborough at about 5pm when he was assaulted.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Joshua Gull, 27, of Herne Road, Oundle, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court virtually today and has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on March 10.
Chief Constable Nick Dean said: "My officers and staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe but sadly, they are regularly subjected to violence which too often results in injury.
"This is a shocking reminder of the dangers officers and staff face every day in their role to protect the public.
"Assaults against police officers and staff should never be just 'part of the job’ and it is outrageous to see this officer has been severely assaulted while on duty and trying to help.
"My full support and thoughts are with the officer, his colleagues and his family while he recovers in hospital."