Police found the stolen Ford Transit at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police successfully located a stolen white Ford Transit van after receiving a tip-off that it was parked up in east Cambridgeshire.

Officers received information that the van was parked at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham on Thursday (February 17).

Two units from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team attended and spotted the vehicle before seizing it for forensic examination.

Well done @CambsRuralCops! 👍🏼 I was out with local farmers reassuring them you’ve been working hard and you haven’t disappointed #ruralcrime #cambridgeshire https://t.co/5cdVoGHkBz — Darryl Preston PCC Cambs & Peterborough (@PCCCambs) February 19, 2022

Darryl Preston, the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, thanked officers on social media after they shared their victory.

He said: “Well done Cambs Rural Cops! I was out with local farmers reassuring them you’ve been working hard and you haven’t disappointed.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received information that a stolen vehicle was parked at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham.

“At the address we found a transit van that had been reported stolen. It was recovered and will be taken for a forensics examination.”

One resident said: "Got to say you guys up there really do seem to be on the case and get things done."