Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Police successfully located a stolen white Ford Transit van after receiving a tip-off that it was parked up in east Cambridgeshire.
Officers received information that the van was parked at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham on Thursday (February 17).
Two units from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team attended and spotted the vehicle before seizing it for forensic examination.
Darryl Preston, the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, thanked officers on social media after they shared their victory.
He said: “Well done Cambs Rural Cops! I was out with local farmers reassuring them you’ve been working hard and you haven’t disappointed.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received information that a stolen vehicle was parked at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham.
“At the address we found a transit van that had been reported stolen. It was recovered and will be taken for a forensics examination.”
Most Read
- 1 Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub
- 3 Updates as lorry overturns on A142 in Cambridgeshire amid Storm Eunice
- 4 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire
- 5 Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes
- 6 Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14
- 7 Delayed improvement plans for Ely rail station to get underway
- 8 Motorhome worth £45,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
- 9 ‘The whole city trembled’ - 700 years since Ely Cathedral's tower collapsed
- 10 Teenagers arrested after 13-year-old assaulted outside sports centre
One resident said: "Got to say you guys up there really do seem to be on the case and get things done."