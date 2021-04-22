Published: 2:45 PM April 22, 2021

Hare coursing incidents in Cambridgeshire have reduced by 16 per cent since last year and are at their lowest since 2014/15.

Over the past year (April 2020 to March 2021) the Cambridgeshire Rural Crime Team responded to 1,196 incidents as well as seizing 93 vehicles and issuing 138 community protection warnings and 17 community protection notices.

They also issued 165 dispersal notices, seized and rescued 20 dogs and a further 23 people have been summoned to court.

Sergeant Craig Flavell, who leads the team, said: “Hare coursing remains one of the biggest crimes to affect our rural communities and the team have worked hard to achieve some exceptional results.

“This year we’ve seen our biggest reduction in incidents since we reformed in 2016 but we’re not complacent and will continue to tackle those offending, drive hare coursing out of the county and bring those responsible to justice.

“We’re now focusing on a summer of proactive enforcement and warrants whilst continuing to support other areas of the force.”

The Rural Crime Team (RCAT) comprises nine officers and staff working across the county.

As well as hare coursing they combat theft, heritage crime, hunting, rural and wildlife crime.

They work alongside partner agencies including the local and county councils, RSPCA, Environment Agency and Crown Prosecution Service.

