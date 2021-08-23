News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Banned driver caught twice in a week by same police officer

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:06 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 5:29 PM August 23, 2021
Tristan Lenk jailed

Tristan Lenk, 22, was driving a Saab Estate without insurance and whilst banned when he was pulled over in Eastwood Close, Sutton, on November 30 last year. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man was stopped by the same police officer twice within a week for driving whilst disqualified.  

But on the second occasion he was already under the influence of drugs, a court heard.  

Tristan Lenk, 22, was driving a Saab Estate without insurance and whilst banned when he was pulled over in Eastwood Close, Sutton, on November 30 last year. 

Only seven days previous, Lenk had been pulled over by the same officer because he was disqualified from driving until September this year. 

Tristan Lenk jailed

Tristan Lenk, 22, was driving a Saab Estate without insurance and whilst banned when he was pulled over in Eastwood Close, Sutton, on November 30 last year. - Credit: Cambs Police

Lenk tested positive for cannabis and a blood test identified the psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabis in his blood. 

You may also want to watch:

Lenk pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed drug limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. 

At Cambridge Crown Court on August 19, he was sentenced to one year and one month in prison: ten months for breaching a suspended sentence and five months in total for drug-driving and driving while disqualified. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  2. 2 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
  3. 3 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  1. 4 Buses will replace trains until Monday following derailment
  2. 5 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
  3. 6 Petition to save pub's cup of positivi-tea nearing 1,000 signees
  4. 7 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’ 
  5. 8 Aerial photos show successful return for We Out Here Festival
  6. 9 Driver ‘blacked out’ with suspected heart attack before crash 
  7. 10 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Cambridgeshire
Cambridge Crown Court
Sutton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire.

Food and Drink

Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. 

Film | Gallery

Hollywood comes to Ely as film crews shoot new movie

James Tytko

Logo Icon
March station

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon