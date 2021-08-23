Banned driver caught twice in a week by same police officer
A man was stopped by the same police officer twice within a week for driving whilst disqualified.
But on the second occasion he was already under the influence of drugs, a court heard.
Tristan Lenk, 22, was driving a Saab Estate without insurance and whilst banned when he was pulled over in Eastwood Close, Sutton, on November 30 last year.
Only seven days previous, Lenk had been pulled over by the same officer because he was disqualified from driving until September this year.
Lenk tested positive for cannabis and a blood test identified the psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabis in his blood.
Lenk pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed drug limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
At Cambridge Crown Court on August 19, he was sentenced to one year and one month in prison: ten months for breaching a suspended sentence and five months in total for drug-driving and driving while disqualified.
