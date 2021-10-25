Published: 12:28 PM October 25, 2021

Police in Cambridgeshire seized these knives during their crackdown on county lines drug dealing. - Credit: POLICE

Police in Cambridgeshire have arrested 22 people and seized drugs, cash and weapons as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing and exploitation.

The national intensification week, which took place between October 11 and 18, saw officers execute 12 warrants and intercept vehicles potentially involved in county lines activity.

Four drug dealing lines were also dismantled using funding from the National County Lines Co-Ordination Centre.

County lines is the means of transporting illegal drugs from major cities like London and Birmingham into other areas, like Cambridge and Peterborough.

Police in Cambridgeshire entering a property during their crackdown on county lines drug dealing. - Credit: POLICE

Children and vulnerable adults are often used to transport them, often at great risk to their own safety.

You may also want to watch:

As a result of investigations carried out by Cambridgeshire Police across Cambridge, Peterborough and Wisbech, 17 people were arrested for drugs-related offences and a further five went on to be charged.

Class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin were seized as well as cannabis, cash and mobile phones. Weapons including knives and a taser torch were also seized.

A number of potential cuckooed addresses, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, were also visited.

Throughout the week officers were also speaking to hotel, bank, taxi and bus staff about spotting the signs of people being exploited by county lines. Neighbourhood officers also held talks at local schools to discuss the issue with young people.

Police in Cambridgeshire seized this taser torch their crackdown on county lines drug dealing. - Credit: POLICE

These were the arrests

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 29-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a knife and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Police in Cambridgeshire seized these knives during their crackdown on county lines drug dealing. - Credit: POLICE

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man from Bassingbourn was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 34-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old woman from Eye was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. She has been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, assault, taking without consent, and kidnap. He has been released on bail.

A 30-year-old woman from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, grievous bodily harm and taking without consent. She has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 40-year-old woman from Eaton Socon was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs. She has been released under investigation.

These were the charges:

Patrik Koltar, 20, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and crack cocaine.

Robert Facuna, 18, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and crack cocaine.

Iade Justo, 32, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, entering the UK in breach of deportation and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Matthew Harrison, 37, of Maule Close, Eynesbury, has been charged with possession of drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Adil Nami, 21, of Anderson Drive, St Ives, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and acquire/use/possess criminal property.







