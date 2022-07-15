Daughter warns of scamming after mum, 87, loses nearly £5k to roofing company
A daughter is warning Cambridgeshire residents about recent scamming in the area after her mum lost nearly £5,000 to a roofing company.
The woman says the company has recently been putting numerous fliers through residents’ doors in March and the surrounding areas.
“They tried to scam my 87-year-old mother out of nearly £5,000 for roofing work she didn’t really need doing,” she said.
The woman believes that the company has only been set up for a week, and says the owner has “no experience of roofing at all”.
She shared what happened to her mum on social media, to make others aware of the situation and in hopes no one else is scammed by the company.
“The website is full of lies,” she said.
“He even tried to get my mum to go out with him to the cash point to draw out an advance of money.
“Very charming guy but complete scammer.”
For more information on scamming, please visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website and search ‘door-to-door and courier fraud’.