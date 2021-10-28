Published: 3:35 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM October 28, 2021

The number of recorded burglaries in Cambridgeshire dropped by almost half last winter, but police are urging residents not to get complacent with home security as it was likely due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Officers dealt with 600 burglaries in the county between October last year (2020) and March this year - a 44 percent drop compared to the same period in 2019 to 2020 (1,071).

While the figure dropped a further 21 percent between April and September this year, from 642 down to 510, detectives are warning the public to increase precautions as the nights start to draw in.

Police are urging members of the public to take extra home safety precautions during the darker winters months ahead of the clocks going back.

DS Justin Parr, from the force’s acquisitive crime team, said: “While it’s reassuring to see the number of dwelling burglaries falling, we do usually see an increase in incidents at this time of year.

“Most burglaries are a result of a thief spotting an opportunity and although we continue to target burglars and bring offenders to justice, often a lack of security, empty homes and the cover of darkness is all the invitation a thief looks for.

“Simple things like installing good interior and exterior lighting, used together with timer switches or motion sensors, keeping valuables hidden and entry points secure are all ways to put off a burglar.”

Other advice includes:

Closing your blinds or curtains at night to prevent people from looking into your home

Not leaving spare keys hidden outside – a burglar may look for these first

Not leaving car keys near the front door or anywhere easy to find

Installing a driveway alarm

Installing a visible burglar alarm

DS Parr added: “Tackling burglary is a priority for the force and while my team works tirelessly day-in-day-out, it’s just as much about prevention than anything else.

“When someone breaks into your home, it can often leave you feeling unsafe in the place you should feel safest.

“I’m urging the public not to rest on their laurels and to check their home security: it could save you a lot of time, stress and money.”

For more burglary prevention advice, visit https://bit.ly/3mdhrhU.