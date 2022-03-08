News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
26 tool thefts from vans in just two weeks across Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:54 PM March 8, 2022
26 incidents of tools being stolen from vans across Cambridgeshire have been reported to police in just two weeks.

The incidents have all taken place since February 21 in Whittlesey, March, Somersham, Needingworth, St Ives, Buckden, Warboys, Grafham, Ely, Trumpington, Cambridge, Cottenham, Histon, Peterborough and Grantchester.

Police are now urging people to be vigilant and are appealing for information about the thefts.

The offences are:

  • Byron Square, Trumpington, Cambridge – 21/22 February
  • Daintree, Needingworth, Huntingdonshire – 23/24 February
  • Parlour Close, Histon, South Cambs – 23/24 February
  • Lambs Lane, Cottenham, South Cambs – 23/24 February
  • Duck Lane, Ely, East Cambs – 23/24 February
  • Drybread Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 23/24 February
  • Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 24 February
  • Lake Close, March, Fenland – 24 February
  • Brampton Road, Grafham, Huntingdonshire – 24 February
  • Manor Close, Buckden, Huntingdonshire – 24 February
  • Church Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 25 February
  • Barton Road, Grantchester, South Cambs – 25 February
  • Harding Wat, St Ives, Huntingdonshire – 25/26 February
  • Cowley Road, Cambridge – 26 February
  • Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough – 2 March
  • High Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 3 March
  • Popes Lane, Warboys, Huntingdonshire – 3/4 March
  • Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
  • Dryden Road, New England, Peterborough – 4 March
  • Uldale Way, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
  • Manor Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
  • Danish Court, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March
  • Cranemore, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March
  • Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough – 5 March
  • Waterloo Road, Eastfield, Peterborough – 5 March
  • Nuns Way, Cambridge – 6 March

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Andy Morris, said: “We understand the impact these thefts have on people’s livelihoods when tools they need to do their job are stolen, which is why we are working hard to identify those responsible.

“Where possible, it is advised tools are not left in vehicles which are unoccupied or consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools.

“Please report any suspicious activity to us, including any CCTV footage which captures potential offenders.”

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle from thieves can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/3pMvbBH, including specific advice around tool theft from vans.

Information can be passed to police online either through the reporting form at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via the webchat function at https://bit.ly/3Jz2I9Y.

Those without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in action.

