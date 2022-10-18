Police officer committed gross misconduct
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct.
PC George Georgiou, who was based in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, was today (October 18) found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.
Last month (September 20) he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after being found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour at St Albans Crown Court.
The former officer resigned the day he was sentenced.
The hearing concluded that the officer would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.
Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing at Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters in Huntingdon, said: “It cannot be lost on anyone within policing that there is, rightly, significantly greater scrutiny of any conduct deemed to amount to Violence against Women and Girls.
"Any abuse perpetrated by those serving within the police is wholly unacceptable and clear expectations must be set within policing to mitigate any detriment to public confidence.
“It is unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.
“Every officer, whether on or off duty, has to take personal responsibility for their actions.”