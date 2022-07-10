News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer

Will Durrant

Published: 10:47 AM July 10, 2022
Updated: 11:09 AM July 10, 2022
Police officers are investigating reports of sexual assaults in Ely Market Place

Police officers are investigating reports of sexual assaults in Ely Market Place (File picture) - Credit: Steve Williams

Two sexual assaults are thought to have taken place in Ely Market Place this summer.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, police officers are investigating a sexual assault which took place at around 12.20pm yesterday (Saturday, July 9).

A similar incident reportedly took place in the afternoon of June 2.

Officers have released an image of somebody they would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

Police would like to speak with this man, who may know about a reported sexual assault in Ely on Saturday, July 9

Police would like to speak with this man, who may know about a reported sexual assault in Ely on Saturday, July 9 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the image.

"Anyone with information should report online either via webchat or the online reporting forms (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) and quote 35/48909/22.

"Those without internet access should call 101."

