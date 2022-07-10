Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer
- Credit: Steve Williams
Two sexual assaults are thought to have taken place in Ely Market Place this summer.
According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, police officers are investigating a sexual assault which took place at around 12.20pm yesterday (Saturday, July 9).
A similar incident reportedly took place in the afternoon of June 2.
Officers have released an image of somebody they would like to speak to in connection with the reports.
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the image.
"Anyone with information should report online either via webchat or the online reporting forms (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) and quote 35/48909/22.
"Those without internet access should call 101."