A man who kicked, punched and racially abused police officers in Soham and Cambridge has been jailed for a year.

Paul Meads, 54, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault of an emergency worker, and racially aggravated intentional harassment at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, February 16.

He was arrested when police were called to a disturbance in Soham on August 25, 2021.

When officers arrived, they discovered Meads, of no fixed abode, in a doorway holding a knife.

Meads was arrested by officers, but became unresponsive on the way to custody.

When he awoke, he kicked and spat at officers.

Officers rushed Meads to Addenbroke's Hospital themselves, where he hurled racist abuse at one of their colleagues, referring to the colour of his skin.

Detective Constable Matt Smith, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Officers should not have to tolerate physical and verbal abuse when carrying out their job.

"Meads showed himself to be an aggressive and violent man and I am pleased justice has been done today."