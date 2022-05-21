News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Middlesbrough couple found in Cambs with drugs worth around £37,000

Will Durrant

Published: 12:44 PM May 21, 2022
Police in Fen Ditton found drugs worth an estimated £37,000

Police in Fen Ditton found drugs worth an estimated £37,000 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Teesside couple who brought cannabis worth more than £30,000 into Cambridgeshire have been jailed.

Gezim Ruci, 29, of Talbot Street in Middlesbrough, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis in court.

He was jailed for eight months at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Friday, May 20).

His 27-year-old fiancée, Kleanida Asllani, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the same charge, and received a 13-week sentence.

Ruci's drug dealing was uncovered on December 7, during a Cambridgeshire Police investigation into drug dealing in Peterborough.

Officers received intelligence that a silver Ford S-MAX was being used to deliver drugs throughout the county.

They found the car in Ditton Lane, Fen Ditton, on the outskirts of Cambridge, with Ruci at the wheel.

Asllani was in the passenger seat.

A search of the car uncovered a holdall containing four large vacuum-packed bags of cannabis.

The cannabis-filled holdall which the couple used to transport drugs into Cambridgeshire

The cannabis-filled holdall which the couple used to transport drugs into Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Several mobile phones were also discovered, which showed "clear evidence" of drug dealing, a police spokesperson said, along with around £1,000 in cash.

An expert in the investigation said the drugs were worth around £37,000.

In addition to the drug dealing offence, Ruci admitted to driving without a license or insurance.

PC Tristan Vert, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Drugs bring a whole host of issues to our communities, including violence and anti-social behaviour.

"We are working hard to rid our county of drugs but also rely on members of the public providing us with information."

A police spokesperson said anybody with concerns about drug dealing can report their concerns online: https://bit.ly/3afUBmt

