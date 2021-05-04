Published: 4:20 PM May 4, 2021

Ten people were charged with drink driving offences across Cambridgeshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Motorists later found to be twice or three times the legal drink drive limit is 35 were stopped by police officers from Saturday to Monday).

In Fordham one driver was charged after giving a reading of 97 while, in March, one driver was charged after giving a reading of 59.

Seven drivers were also charged in Peterborough, giving readings ranging from 50 up to 108.

One of the drivers also failed to provide a sample, said police.

Meanwhile, in Sawtry, one driver was charged after they gave a reading of 69.

“If you’re planning on having a drink, make sure you’ve got a safe and legal means of transport before you pick up that first bevvie,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

