Superintendent Neil Billany (pictured) is Cambridgeshire Constabulary's new area commander for policing in Peterborough and Fenland. - Credit: POLICE

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has welcomed a new area commander for policing in Peterborough and Fenland.

Superintendent Neil Billany started the role in February following Superintendent Kate Anderson’s promotion and transfer to Lincolnshire Police.

After growing up in East Yorkshire, Supt Billany began his policing career by moving south and joining the Metropolitan Police.

He was based there for 21 years, working his way up the ranks to Superintendent.

Supt Billany's policing background is very much in operational, frontline roles, having worked in Islington, Westminster, the Houses of Parliament and both the old and New Scotland Yard.

Most of his career has been spent in Haringey and latterly Haringey and Enfield as a combined command unit.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Having joined Cambridgeshire, Supt Billany has made a commitment to deliver quality, community focused policing.

“He’ll ensure teams work side-by-side with our communities to make Peterborough and Fenland safer areas to live, work and visit.”