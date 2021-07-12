Published: 5:39 PM July 12, 2021

Burglar Terry Lewis has been jailed after he was caught on CCTV breaking into a salon and hairdressers. - Credit: POLICE

A burglar who was caught on CCTV trying to break into a Waterbeach hairdressers less than a month after stealing a charity box from a salon has been jailed.

Terry Lewis, 45, of Fen Road, Cambridge, was caught unsuccessfully trying to jimmy the door of a hairdressers in High Street, Waterbeach on May 15.

This was less than a month after being captured on CCTV breaking into a beauty salon in Newmarket Road, Cambridge, stealing a charity box, a safe containing £40 and an iPad worth more than £800.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (July 9) Lewis pleaded guilty to non-dwelling burglary and attempted non-dwelling burglary.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Eitan Joseph said: “Lewis is an opportunist burglar who spares no thoughts for his victims.

"Thanks to CCTV, he is now serving a lengthy sentence in prison and we hope he’ll use this opportunity to turn his life of offending around.”