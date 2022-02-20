Police in Cambridgeshire have launched multiple child abuse investigations after three children came forward, saying they had been sexually abused.

In just five weeks, officers have received two reports in east Cambridgeshire and another one in south Cambridgeshire – sparking the investigations.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have launched three investigations and will do all we can to protect children.

“Over the past five weeks, three children confided in others at school that they had been sexually abused in our county.

“While it’s currently half term, whether you’re a parent or work at a school, you might be seeing children you haven’t for a while when you go back next week.

“Most children have a loving experience at home, but sadly not all.

“Please know the signs of child abuse and report any welfare concerns, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.

“You don’t have to be sure, but doing so could change or even save a life.”

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse