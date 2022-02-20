News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:57 AM February 20, 2022
Updated: 12:00 PM February 20, 2022
Detail of Police officers

Police have launched three child abuse investigations in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

Police in Cambridgeshire have launched multiple child abuse investigations after three children came forward, saying they had been sexually abused.  

In just five weeks, officers have received two reports in east Cambridgeshire and another one in south Cambridgeshire – sparking the investigations.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have launched three investigations and will do all we can to protect children. 

“Over the past five weeks, three children confided in others at school that they had been sexually abused in our county. 

“While it’s currently half term, whether you’re a parent or work at a school, you might be seeing children you haven’t for a while when you go back next week. 

“Most children have a loving experience at home, but sadly not all.  

“Please know the signs of child abuse and report any welfare concerns, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes
  2. 2 Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub
  3. 3 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
  2. 5 Met Office issues yellow wind weather warning after Storm Eunice
  3. 6 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
  4. 7 Delayed improvement plans for Ely rail station to get underway
  5. 8 Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Updates as lorry overturns on A142 in Cambridgeshire amid Storm Eunice
  7. 10 ‘The whole city trembled’ - 700 years since Ely Cathedral's tower collapsed

“You don’t have to be sure, but doing so could change or even save a life.” 

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Isaiah Olugosi, 38, of Lower Road, Wicken, trained the trafficked girls

Special Report

Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Persimmon Homes produced this to show their new Soham housing estate

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Persimmon win appeal for 175 homes - and awarded costs

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Upstairs at The Grain & Hop in Cambridge

Food Reviews

Former factory pub is now Cambridge's coolest hangout spot

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon